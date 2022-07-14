Lakewood Police Department welcomes boy overcoming health obstacles to the force for a day

By TORI MASON

LAKEWOOD, Colorado (KCNC) — Members of the Lakewood Police Department responded to an usual call Wednesday morning. Officers lined up outside their headquarters to celebrate a young child and welcome him to the force.

Bodie Seifert was diagnosed with a Stage 4 Neuroblastoma in 2021. The 3-year-old boy has had five cycles of chemotherapy and two bone marrow transplants.

“His mom said all he wanted to do was to see a police car to celebrate his last day of chemo and we decided to do that plus a little more,” said John Romero at LPD. “I think everyone here has a little more spring in their step and everyone’s walking a little taller.”

LPD Chief Loar presented Bodie with a certificate proclaiming him an Honorary Lakewood Agent.

Officers cheered as Bodie drove in with his family. He was able to see a police car, motorcycles and a police K-9. Bodie was even given a Lakewood Police Department hat with his name on the side.

His mother was proud to share Bodie’s final radiation treatment was that morning.

“My sweet Body was given a 40% chance of survival,” she said. “Instead of day care and preschool, he spends his days getting put under anesthesia for tests, seeing doctors, getting platelet and blood transfusions. The list goes on. Our story isn’t a sob story. It’s a story of his strength courage, bravery and grace.”

Bodie has all the characteristics of a great officer. While he’s too young to join the force, he’s already raising morale and reminding LPD why they serve and protect.

“Fighting crime is always important, it’s what we do. But days like today is what we really enjoy,” said Romero.

