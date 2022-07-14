Porch pirate caught in the act in West Mobile

By LACEY BEASLEY

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — A thief was caught stealing off a family’s front porch in the middle of the night, but the homeowner said she missed the jackpot.

Caught on doorbell video, a fidgety woman was seen snatching only one box off a loaded front porch. She hurried away, not looking back.

“She looks really sporadic,” said Blake Collum, the homeowner. “You saw her come. She didn’t really know what she was looking for. She clearly just grabbed what she thought was valuable, and then scurried off to her car and took off.”

Collum said he and his wife run a small business from their home off Sollie Road, and customers often pick up packages from their front porch, but he said the thief happened to steal the least valuable box full of hardware tools valued at only $40.

“There’s probably 15 other things on the porch right now that could be anywhere from $100 to $300, so she got the cheapest thing,” he said. “Joke is on her.”

It’s not the items they were concerned about. It’s the woman’s audacity to steal.

“Most likely, she was just riding around, our porch light was on, and she saw stuff there,” he said. “She could have done this to 10 or 15 other people last night.”

Since the family has customers going to their home for orders, this crime has them re-thinking their front porch pick-ups.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.