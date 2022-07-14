Tour bus catches fire on Hwy. 101 in South San Francisco, driver not found

By Web Staff

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, California (KPIX) — The California Highway Patrol is trying to find a driver of a tour bus who had apparently left the scene after the bus burst into flames along Highway 101 in South San Francisco on Wednesday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers said they received a call about a double decker bus that caught fire near the Grand Avenue exit, not far from San Francisco International Airport.

When officers arrived, no passengers were on board the bus and the driver was not located. It was not immediately known why the driver had left.

The fire prompted the closure of two lanes of southbound 101 to remove debris.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

