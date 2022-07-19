Girls can now join Raleigh Boychoir, getting new name

By WRAL Staff

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WRAL) — For the first time, the Raleigh Boychoir will get a new name and allow females to join the group, the arts organization said Tuesday.

The nonprofit youth choir generally accepts school-age males between the ages of 6 and 18 as its members. Now, in an effort to rebrand and be more inclusive, the choir will allow females to join, change its name and reduce tuition.

It’s the first time the choir will welcome girls in the group’s 55-year history. Tuition is also less than half of what it was formerly.

Auditions for the choir will be held on Monday, July 25, and Monday, Aug. 15, at 6 p.m. and at open rehearsals on Monday evenings throughout the season at Church of the Good Shepherd, located at 121 Hillsborough St. in Raleigh.

