Crime Stoppers offering $1K reward for information on suspicious death
By Stephen Borowy
CARROLTON TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WNEM) — Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for help solving a suspicious death that happened in Carrolton Township.
On Jan. 28, police officers were sent to the 900 block of Ridgeland Drive for a well-being check on a female resident.
When the police entered the home, they found 31-year-old Megan Lynne Drumhiller dead under suspicious circumstances.
Authorities are asking the public for any information to help identify any suspects involved in the crime.
Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case. To send an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
The Carrolton Township Police Department and Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office are handling the investigation.
