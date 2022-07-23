Skip to Content
Plantation child hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself

     MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — A 5-year-old boy was hospitalized Friday evening after shooting himself in the stomach.

According to Plantation PD, the shooting happened in the 5400 block and NW 11 Street.

Investigators said all signs point to this being an accident.

The child is in stable but serious condition at Broward Health Medical Center.

No other details have been released at this time.

CNN Newsource

