Salem officers found justified in death of 16-year-old

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MARION COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — A Marion County Grand Jury unanimously found three Salem police officers justified in the shooting death of 16-year-old Robert Brown.

The shooting took place July 13 as officers with the Salem Police Department attempted to arrest Brown with probable cause that he was responsible for a downtown Salem shooting on June 13 and a March 18 shooting at the Salem Center Mall. Both shootings injured victims.

Investigators say they believed due to recent activity and monitoring of Brown, he was armed and a continued danger to the community. A SWAT team was mobilized to make the arrest in the 4900 block of Oak Park Drive NE in Salem, an area he was frequently seen.

Around 5 p.m. July 13, Brown was seen arriving in the back seat of a red car with three other people. SWAT officers then surrounded the vehicle, pinning it from both the front and the back. Two flash bangs were then deployed.

According to the DA’s office, it was at this point Brown ducked out of view before coming back up with a loaded gun, firing toward officers. Three different officers returned fire. As one officer went for cover behind a vehicle he was hit by fire from Brown’s gun in the ankle.

When the shooting came to a stop, Brown was unresponsive on the ground outside of the vehicle still holding his gun. Shell casings at the scene showed Brown fired toward officers a total of six times during the 12-second period of gunfire.

Brown was declared dead at the scene with a gunshot wound to the head and chest.

For his actions during the incident, 20-year-old Anthony Medeiros was charged with unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm as well as two probation violations for previous third-degree assault convictions.

An investigation into the incident was handled by the Oregon State Police while the Marion County Grand Jury heard testimony and evidence from twelve witnesses, including Detectives from the Oregon State Police and civilian witnesses. The grand jury also reviewed exhibits including photographs and video surveillance from the incident before coming to their decision.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.