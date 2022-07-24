Thomasville PD: 5-year-old shoots at brother, nearly hits postal carrier

By WALA Staff

Click here for updates on this story

THOMASVILLE, Alabama (WALA) — Thomasville police said a 5-year-old boy found a gun and almost shot a mail carrier Friday afternoon.

Authorities said the child found a gun that had been left on a chair, picked it up and fired it.

Everything unfolded on Dozier Street off U.S. 43 in Thomasville in Clarke County.

Shortly before 3 p.m. Friday, the mail carrier reported that someone shot into her postal vehicle, authorities said. Police believe the 5-year-old picked up a gun, pointed it at his 7-year-old brother and accidentally fired the weapon, missing his brother but almost striking a mail carrier as she was driving up the street.

The bullet travelled through the postal vehicle’s windshield and lodged in the sun visor just above the carrier’s head, police said. Police recovered the gun. No one was injured in the incident.

Thomasville Police Chief Mitchell Stuckey said the department is working with the postal inspector and expects state and federal charges to be filed relating to the firearm.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.