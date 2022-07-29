Firefighter injured, dog dies as Overland Park apartment fire displaces 15 people

By KCTV Staff

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas (KCTV) — An apartment fire that took firefighters more than two hours to get under control has displaced more than a dozen people.

The Overland Park Fire Department stated a firefighter was also taken to the hospital, and one dog died as a result of the blaze at the Broadmoor Court Apartments.

A release stated fire and EMS agencies were called to the apartment fire in the 6600 block of West 83rd Street late Thursday night, and that there may have been a trapped victim.

While firefighters attempted to put out the multi-unit fire, they were able to rescue an adult, a child and a dog from a window. The release stated that after the apartment building roof collapsed, the firefighters pulled out of the structure.

It took longer than two hours to control the flames, the fire department stated.

All of the building’s occupants were accounted for, but one dog did die in the incident. A firefighter also was injured and taken to a hospital “in stable condition,” the fire department reported.

Fifteen people were displaced, and the Red Cross was assisting 11 people with lodging, according to the release.

