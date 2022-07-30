Skip to Content
Data breach potentially exposes names and medical history of AHN patients

By PATRICK DAMP

    PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Thousands of patient names and medical histories could be leaked here in Pittsburgh.

A data breach at Allegheny Health Network is being blamed for the potential leak.

According to a report from the Trib, an employee opened a phishing email last month, compromising that employee’s account.

The leak includes medical information, some social security numbers, and financial data.

AHN has since notified those affected by email.

