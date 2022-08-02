Paw-rk races: Corgis compete at Canterbury Park

By Web Staff

SHAKOPEE, Minnesota (WCCO) — A different kind of breed was off to the races at Canterbury Park Sunday.

The annual corgi races are always a huge draw, with thousands of fans cheering on their favorites.

A whopping 72 Corgis competed in six trial heats for a chance at best in show, but only one – Teddy – was able to come out on top.

“Teddy is kind of a runt so we thought he’d have a chance, he’s a little bit lighter,” owner Marco Rodriguez said.

Wiener dogs racing will be on August 14. Basset hounds and bulldogs have already competed.

The best of each breed will return for the Bark in the Park championships on September 4.

