State trooper assaulted victim in front of a child, police say

By Rob Polansky and Marc Robbins

VERNON, Connecticut (WFSB) — A state trooper was arrested following a domestic dispute at his home in Vernon.

State police said Jaime Solis, 29, was arrested by Vernon police on Monday around 7 p.m.

Vernon police said they responded to an address on Mark Circle just before 6 p.m.

They said they found a victim with a head injury. The victim was brought to an area hospital by emergency personnel.

The investigation determined that Solis assaulted the victim in front of a child. The child was not hurt.

Solis was charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and risk of injury to a minor.

He is free on a $25,000 bond and appeared in Rockville Superior Court Tuesday.

Solis received a protective order with strict instructions from the judge.

The judge is allowing Solis to return home under police supervision and get his belongings, but he cannot live there.

He was suspended by the Connecticut State Police and placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation and a state police internal affairs investigation.

Solis is out on bond and will return to court on Tuesday September 13.

Solis was assigned to Troop D in Danielson and has been a Trooper since 2020.

