Teenager helps get baby sister to safety after fire sparks at northwest OKC home

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — A teenager helped get his baby sister to safety after a fire sparked Monday night at a northwest Oklahoma City home.

At 8:55 p.m., crews responded to a fire at a single-story home in the 2600 block of Northwest 32nd Street. Firefighters reported smoke and flames coming from the back porch, according to a news release.

Two people were inside when the fire started. Oklahoma City Fire Department officials said the two got out safely.

Authorities said a teenager noticed the fire, grabbed his baby sister, ran to a neighbor’s home and called 911.

“Excellent job by the young man,” Oklahoma Cire Fire Department officials said in the news release.

The fire started near the home’s back door, and investigators said the door was shut on an electrical cord. Authorities said the fire was accidental.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department did not report any injuries.

