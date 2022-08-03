Christian flag at center of Supreme Court case flies over City Hall

By Web Staff

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A Christian flag was raised at Boston City Hall Wednesday after a legal battle that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The flag is flying on a City Hall Plaza public flag pole after the high court ruled that the city violated the rights of a group that wanted to fly a Christian flag in 2017.

The city had argued that flying the flag was an unconstitutional endorsement of religion.

But the court disagreed, saying the city violated the group’s rights.

“It is hard for naysayers to call it anything else but a unanimous, across-the-board victory for freedom of speech. Your viewpoint is now welcome in Boston, the cradle of liberty,” said Liberty Counsel founder Matt Staver.

