Pennsylvania Turnpike will raise tolls for 15th year

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MIDDLETOWN, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls will increase again in 2023.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission on Tuesday approved a 5% increase for E-ZPass and Toll-By-Plate customers.

The most common toll for a passenger vehicle next year will increase from $1.70 to $1.80 for E-ZPass customers and from $4.10 to $4.40 for Toll By Plate customers.

The new rates will go into effect on Jan. 8.

Tolls have increased every year since 2009. Turnpike officials say the annual hikes are necessary to meet funding obligations, as well as for maintenance and improvements.

Based on current traffic and revenue projections, the PTC’s plan calls for future toll increases of 5% through 2025, 4% in 2026, 3.5% in 2027, then 3% annually from 2028 to 2050.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.