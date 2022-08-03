Root Beer Float Bash returns as Sprecher attempts to break record of most floats ever given away

By AMANDA BECKER

Click here for updates on this story

GLENDALE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Thanks to Sprecher, Glendale is the root beer capitol of the world! This Saturday, Aug. 6 is National Root Beer Float Day, and to celebrate, Sprecher is giving away root beer floats.

Prepare to float right out of Bayshore after filling up on the treats.

To make the drinks, Sprecher teamed up with Culvers in Glendale to fill each cup with custard!

“What is more Wisconsin than having custard in root beer floats?” said Becca Garrison with Welcome to Glendale.

In 2020, the Root Beer Float Bash was held as a drive-thru and 16,000 floats were given away, setting the record.

This year, in 2022, Sprecher thinks they can nearly double that, with a goal of 20,000-30,000.

“Come make history with us,” said Garrison.

For every float given away, a meal is also donated to Feeding America. Staff and volunteers from Feeding America will be serving up floats on Saturday.

You can also try a boozy root beer float from Flip Flop Tiki Bar in The Yard at Bayshore.

Other free activities during the bash include face painting, henna tattoos and balloon twists.

The full-day festival will have live music, food trucks and vendors that will line Bayshore offering local craft goods from makers.

It goes from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. this Saturday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.