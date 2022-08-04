Childhood best friends shot to death in retaliation of attack on suspect, court documents say

By KTRK Staff

Click here for updates on this story

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — 19-year-old man is charged with the deadly shooting of two men after they allegedly assaulted him in north Houston, according to court documents.

The suspect, Kurt Whitten, did not attend Wednesday’s court hearing when he was charged with capital murder and denied bail.

Whitten’s attorneys requested a $45,000 bond due to him having no violent crimes in his criminal history, and alleging that the deceased men jumped Whitten, and argued that the deadly shooting was a self-defense action, records show.

The 19-year-old is scheduled for his first court appearance on Thursday.

A week ago on July 27, two men reportedly attacked Whitten on Aldine Westfield near Parker Road around 10 p.m., according to court documents.

After the assault, records show that Whitten gathered friends and attempted to fight his attackers.

Eyewitness testimonies align with Whitten’s statement.

Police said that was the moment Whitten shot at the two men in a car.

Investigators believe that the passenger got out and was shot and killed. Then, the driver got out to check on the passenger and was also shot and killed.

Authorities reportedly believe that Whitten fired multiple shots from an AK-47.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.