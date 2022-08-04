Director of Milwaukee’s Office of Violence Prevention fired

By WISN Staff

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — The director of Milwaukee’s Office of Violence Prevention was removed from her position Wednesday.

“I have notified Director Arnitta Holliman that her appointment as Office of Violence Prevention director has concluded,” Milwaukee May0r Cavalier Johnson’s Chief of Staff Jim Bohl said in a statement. “It is the administration’s intent to continue the work underway in the violence prevention office, while, at the same time, increasing the office’s responsiveness to changing demands and expectations in public safety.

“Over the past year, additional millions of dollars have been directed to the Office of Violence Prevention through the State of Wisconsin, city resources, and philanthropic sources. Looking forward, we want those new resources effectively deployed to make Milwaukee safer.”

Bohl said discussions are underway to fill the position.

