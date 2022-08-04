Driver transporting bodies to Las Vegas funeral homes posts videos on TikTok

By Lauren Martinez

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — A mortuary transporter who removes and transports the deceased records and posts videos during the transport from several funeral homes and crematories throughout the Las Vegas valley.

26-year-old Kamal Daniel said he’s worked in the caregiving industry for the past five years as a Certified Nursing Assistant. He works at a hospice center where he said he’s gotten ‘used to’ seeing bodies.

“I don’t know why I’m like that but when I touch a body or pack up a body I’m super like blank. So I really don’t have nightmares, I can go home, sleep, wake up completely fine,” Daniel said.

The CNA was hired as a removal technician for Las Vegas Mortuary Transport. A third-party service owned by couple Jeff and Penny Marsell.

Once Daniel went on solo calls he started creating videos. He said he didn’t sign anything during his hiring process that told him otherwise.

“When I first got hired with the company there was a policy form there, but it didn’t say anything about no phones, no social media, no posting,” Daniel said.

The TikTok user under the name @goodquotesthatmatter said his following of just over 100 grew to the thousands overnight once he posted the first video with a decedent. Today he has over 30,000 followers.

Daniel said TikTok had taken his first video down, but he appealed it. Shortly after the appeal, Daniel said a TikTok moderator messaged him that his content was good to go.

The platform isn’t removing his videos, if anything Daniel said he’s getting paid for them.

“My first live video I had almost 12,000 views-viewers, and I probably made $2,200,” Daniel said.

Once an employee at one of the funeral homes came across Daniel’s videos, management pushed for his termination.

Jeff Marsell, co-owner of Las Vegas Mortuary Transport said Daniel was with the company from June 20th to July 10th. Marsell said they do a background check and driver’s license checks. He issued this statement in part:

“This behavior was immoral and reprehensible, and it does not reflect the core principles of Las Vegas Mortuary Transport or any of the Las Vegas Funeral Homes. Moving forward our Employment Contract will have updated detailed information on this issue. Training will include specific details about pictures-videos-and the internet.”

A local embalmer who wants to remain anonymous called his actions deplorable.

One of the funeral homes where he recorded released this statement to FOX5:

“This behavior is never permitted in any of our facilities out of respect for the privacy of the families we serve. We are currently reviewing all options for legal action.”

The Nevada State Funeral Board sent this response:

“Neither Kamal Daniel or Las Vegas Mortuary Transport are licensed with the Funeral Board, but the permitted funeral establishments are responsible for what happens in their locations and for transportation. There is nothing in the statute that specifically addresses taking photos or videos within the businesses, but it could potentially fall under unethical practices if a complaint were to be filed with our office. This individual may have opened the door for civil litigation against himself and these funeral establishments by giving such detail on the decedents, even though he doesn’t show any faces.” -Nevada State Funeral Board

When asked if Daniel has plans to remove the videos he said he doesn’t mind either way.

“There’s probably an 80-90% chance I would process for the United States Navy, so most likely I would probably just erase the videos. And then just use that page to become a runway model once I come out of the Navy,” Daniel said.

