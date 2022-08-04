Skip to Content
Police: Suspect in custody for OWI after crashing into ditch

By James Paxson

    GRAND BLANC TWP., Michigan (WNEM) — A man is in custody for operating while intoxicated after crashing his car into a ditch, according to the Grand Blanc Township Police Department.

Police officers responded to the crash in the 7300 block of Porter Road to discover the driver had left the scene on foot.

Police were able to find the suspect and take him into custody, police said.

The suspect was arrested for operating while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash.

