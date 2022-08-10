New Hampshire campground ordered to close for two weeks amid increased bear activity

By Web staff

LINCOLN, New Hampshire (WCVB) — A New England campground located along one of the region’s most picturesque scenic roads has been ordered to close for two weeks amid increased bear activity.

The U.S. Forest Service has issued a closure order for the Hancock Campground in Lincoln, New Hampshire because of an increase in bear activity.

The campground is located at the western end of the Kancamagus Highway (Route 112), about five miles east of Lincoln.

“Due to an increase in bear activity and for public safety, the USDA Forest Service has issued a closure order for Hancock Campground,” a news release from the White Mountain National Forest said.

The campground will be temporarily closed starting on Thu., Aug. 11 through at least Thu., Aug. 25.

The agency urges campers and hikers everywhere to avoid conflicts with bears by maintaining a clean campsite and storing food and garbage properly.

“A fed bear is a dead bear,” the news release said. “Help protect wildlife.”

