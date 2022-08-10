Skip to Content
To ‘promote accountability and integrity’: All Jackson County deputies to wear body cameras

By KCTV Staff

    KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will institute a new policy promoting transparency between the department and its community.

Sheriff Darryl Forté announced that beginning Thursday, Aug. 11, all uniformed deputies and supervisors will wear body cameras during their shifts and while working secondary jobs.

“Body worn cameras alone cannot build trust in law enforcement, but across the country body worn cameras have shown to be a useful tool in strengthening and safeguarding the relationship between law enforcement and other segments of the community,” the sheriff said in a statement.

According to Forté, deputies have already been on using the cameras.

“[They] will promote accountability and integrity amongst deputies, while simultaneously gathering evidence for criminal and internal investigations,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

