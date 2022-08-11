Hawk rescued from grill of truck

By Rob Polansky

WATERFORD-EAST LYME, Connecticut (WFSB) — A hawk is counting its lucky feathers after getting tangled in the grill of a truck.

Waterford-East Lyme Animal Control said the bird of prey had a very traumatic morning on Thursday.

It said the hawk swooped after some breakfast and crossed paths with the truck.

Someone from animal control was able to extricate the bird and get it to a wildlife rehab center.

The Waterford-East Lyme Animal Control posted on Facebook:

