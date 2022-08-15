Law enforcement involved in tense situations over weekend in central Oklahoma

By Shelby Montgomery

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — Authorities are expected to release more details after a tense few days for law enforcement in central Oklahoma.

A woman shot a Grady County deputy responding to a welfare check on Friday. Then, on Saturday, a man held a woman and a child hostage in Oklahoma City.

The hostage situation started early Saturday morning at a home near Northeast 34th and Lindsey after a fight escalated. The situation turned into an hourslong standoff with police.

The suspect escaped through a window but didn’t make it far.

“When he exited the house, he presented a threat to the officers who then discharged their firearms toward the suspect, hitting them,” Capt. Valerie Littlejohn said.

Authorities took the suspect to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, law enforcement found themselves in another standoff situation outside a Grady County home.

A deputy responded to a welfare check after authorities said a woman was acting irrationally. The deputy detained the suspect, but authorities said she escaped from her handcuffs, shot the deputy and a bystander and barricaded herself in a patrol car.

The woman surrendered after a six-hour standoff.

Authorities said the deputy and bystander suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

