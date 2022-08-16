HPD searching for suspect charged with murder of ‘hero’ maintenance man at Montrose apartment

By Jasmine Minor

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Police are searching for a man charged in the death of a maintenance man at an apartment in the Montrose area.

Cardarius Jamar Woodard, 22, is charged with murder for the shooting death of 60-year-old David Walters. Houston police released a photo of Woodard in hopes that someone knows where he is.

Police said Woodard is known to have ties in both Texas and Louisiana. He is considered armed and dangerous.

“I’d like to see him come to justice. I’d like to see him reflect on what he did because he changed a lot of people’s lives,” Michael Walters, the victim’s brother, said . “He (Walters) didn’t deserve this.”

According to police, Woodard, who also lived at the small apartment building, went to Walters’ apartment and confronted him and a coworker about his missing keys.

Police said that’s when the gunman, who was later identified as Woodard, pulled out a firearm and fired a warning shot. Walters then stepped in.

“David got between them and said, ‘You’re not going to do this,’ and Car shot him,” Robert Jones, a longtime friend of the victim, explained. “He (Walters) stood up for somebody who was defenseless. He’s a hero.”

Woodard ran away from the scene, police said. He now has a warrant for his arrest.

“There’s no righteousness in this. He needs to go to jail,” Jones added. “He (Walters) was a good soul. He didn’t wish anybody ill will. It’s a shame.”

