Miami-Dade PD confirms officer in critical condition after being shot

MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — The Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed Monday night that an officer is down.

A source familiar with the incident said one officer was shot and is in critical condition. The officer’s family was being rushed to the hospital where his condition was being evaluated.

MDPD later confirmed the officer, who was shot during an altercation, was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Another source told CBS4 that a robbery intervention detail officer was pursing a suspect. There was a short chase before the suspect bailed from the vehicle and gunfire was exchanged.

Both the officer and suspect were struck.

The suspect was pronounced dead on the scene at NW 62 Street and NW 7 Avenue.

Back at JMH, a large crowd of police stood by the ER entrance, showing support for their fellow officer.

