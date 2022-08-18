Jurors in Parkland shooter penalty trial will not hear about the defendant’s brain exam

By Angela Rozier

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WPBF) — Lawyers in the penalty trial of the Parkland school shooter were in court Wednesday to discuss whether or not the jurors would hear testimony about the defendant’s recent brain examination.

Confessed killer Nickolas Cruz was in court for Wednesday’s court proceedings.

Broward County Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth Scherer asked attorneys for an update on their Daubert hearing. A Daubert hearing is designed to determine if an expert’s testimony is admissible in trial.

The expert in this case would discuss the controversial results of the shooters’ brain scans. Prosecutors objected, stating it was not proven science and was irrelevant in this case. The defense withdrew its request. Jurors were not in court for this status hearing.

They are due back next week which is when the defense is expected to present its opening statements.

