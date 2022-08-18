Southern Decadence Bourbon Street Extravaganza canceled over monkeypox fears

By Kourtney Williams

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — he Southern Decadence Festival is a big deal here in New Orleans.

This event has been idle since 2019 says former grand marshal Toby Lefort and he’s excited to see it come back.

He says it’s a big financial boost for the entire city not only the bars but the restaurants and the hotels.

Jeffery Dude, with Southern Decadence, says things will be different this time around as the popular concert that takes place on Bourbon will be canceled.

Dude says there was an event that one of the clubs was putting on and their biggest problem was getting entertainers.

But that’s not the case. Chuck Robinson is over the Bourbon Street Extravaganza and says it was canceled due to monkeypox concerns.

According to Robinson, he says with everybody being in close proximity he didn’t want to be responsible for creating and contributing to a mass spreader.

Toby Lefort works at the Bourbon Pub and believes while people should be concerned about monkeypox the theory of it being a gay disease isn’t true.

