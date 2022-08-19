‘He was a devoted dad:’ Kansas City man killed in road-rage shooting

By Emily Holwick

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — A Kansas City family is coping with a devastating loss. A father of four young girls was killed in an apparent case of road rage. Now his fiancée is bearing an unimaginable burden as she raises their daughters and the baby boy he’ll never get to meet.

Marvin Yancey was a full-time dad and homeschool teacher to his four daughters ages 2 to 7.

“He was a devoted dad. He was just really a family man, focused on his family,” said his fiancée, Marina Wilson.

On July 16, their lives would change forever, when Yancey was killed in an apparent road rage shooting on Blue Ridge Boulevard near East 82nd Street.

“I could just, felt it, knew something was wrong,” Wilson said, “because he still hadn’t returned home.”

She said he had gone to the bank that Saturday morning. After becoming worried when Yancey didn’t respond to her calls and texts, her worst fears were confirmed when she got a call from police that night.

“I really just blacked out ’cause I really just could not, I really couldn’t take it after that,” she said.

Wilson has had to leave her job to take care of their children.

“The hardest thing is, you know, seeing the kids suffer,” she said. “Them every day telling me they miss their dad.”

She wants the man charged with their father’s murder to know, “he took everything from us,” she said. “It’s not even settling for me right now, like, just all over a traffic incident.”

As she copes with immense loss, she’s also preparing to welcome new life. Their first son will be named after his father.

“He had everything picked out from the first conversation we would have with the baby and first outfit even,” Wilson said. “I know he’s going to be right there. I’m going to feel him.”

Charles Miller, Jr. faces several charges including second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

The family also lost one of their vehicles in the incident and needs one that will be able to fit their soon-to-be family of six.

