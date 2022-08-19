Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 2:07 PM

‘Incredibly tragic’: Boy dies from suspected brain-eating amoeba in Douglas County

By Andrew Bein

Click here for updates on this story

    DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nebraska (KETV) — Easton Gray’s family says he loved to swim, and that’s what he was doing Aug. 8 in the Elkhorn River near Valley.

That’s when Douglas County health officials believe a rare, brain-eating bacteria entered the 8-year-old’s body.

Easton’s family gave KETV NewsWatch 7 permission to release his name Thursday night, along with the photo from the GoFundMe page in his memory:

‘As Easton was taken from the world too soon, we ask for your thoughts and prayers for his family and friends as they mourn this incredibly tragic period.’

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content