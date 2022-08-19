‘Incredibly tragic’: Boy dies from suspected brain-eating amoeba in Douglas County

By Andrew Bein

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nebraska (KETV) — Easton Gray’s family says he loved to swim, and that’s what he was doing Aug. 8 in the Elkhorn River near Valley.

That’s when Douglas County health officials believe a rare, brain-eating bacteria entered the 8-year-old’s body.

Easton’s family gave KETV NewsWatch 7 permission to release his name Thursday night, along with the photo from the GoFundMe page in his memory:

‘As Easton was taken from the world too soon, we ask for your thoughts and prayers for his family and friends as they mourn this incredibly tragic period.’

