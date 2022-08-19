Maine woman shoots herself in the butt with officer’s gun during struggle

By Adam Bartow

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) — Police say a Lewiston woman accidentally shot herself in the rear end Tuesday night during a struggle with officers.

Police said Tameika Girardin, 24, of Lewiston, was wanted by Windham Police on a burglary charge. She was arrested in Lewiston and Windham officers went to the Lewiston Police Department to pick her up.

While officers were leading her from the police station to a cruiser, they say she started to fight with them while handcuffed. During that fight, she grabbed for an officer’s gun, which was in its holster, and a shot was fired. That shot hit Girandin in the buttocks.

She was treated at the scene by officers before she was taken to the hospital where she was treated and released.

Police say the officer’s gun was never removed from the holster. No one else was hurt.

Girardin was being held at the Cumberland County Jail in Portland on several charges, including assault, criminal mischief, burglary and violations of release conditions.

