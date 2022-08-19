Man charged with murder of Wake deputy Ned Byrd could face life in prison or death penalty

By Chelsea Donovan, Joe Fisher, WRAL Staff

Click here for updates on this story

WAKE COUNTY, North Carolina (WRAL) — One man is charged with murder and authorities said they expect more arrests linked to the shooting death of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd.

Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, of Oak Tree Drive in Apex, is charged with Byrd’s murder.

“It gives this office great pleasure … to be able to share that one of the suspects that we believe is involved in the death of Deputy Ned Byrd has been charged with murder in that case,” Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said at briefing on Thursday afternoon.

Lt. Walter Adams said Thursday that authorities anticipate there will be more arrests in the case. Citing the ongoing investigation, the sheriff’s office did not take any questions on Thursday afternoon from media members.

“We urge the public to come forward with any additional information they may be able to provide us,” Adams said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 919-306-6931 or 919-306-7748. Adams said the lines are open 24/7.

Adams has “headed the investigation,” according to Wake County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Eric Curry.

“We are not going to stop until we bring these individuals to justice,” Baker said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.