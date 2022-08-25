Nye County authorities seize 25 more dogs in massive animal cruelty case

By Drew Andre

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — The Nye County Sheriff’s office said 25 more dogs were rescued from a property in Pahrump connected to the animal cruelty case the department announced Tuesday.

According to authorities, Oksana Higgins and Vasili Platunov were arrested after they were accused of felony animal abuse and neglect. 300 dogs were seized Monday from locations in Amargosa and Pahrump.

Sheriff Sharon Wehrly said a search warrant was executed in Pahrump Wednesday night.

NCSO is working with the district attorney’s office to authorize the removal of the animals from the property, according to Wehrly.

Wehrly said Higgins and Platunov were rebooked Wednesday on multiple additional felony animal abuse charges.

“They’re fighting literally life or death to eat, and they’re attacking each other,” President of Nevada Voters for Animals Gina Greisen said. “Many of them have abscesses and infections.”

Greisen said some of the dogs are missing legs.

“We’ve just been waiting for Nye County authorities to act, and we’re glad they did,” she said.

Greisen said help will be needed by more than just local agencies.

NCSO said they are in contact with national organizations like ASPCA and Best Friends Network.

The district attorney will decide if or when all these animals can be put up for adoption.

