11-month-old hospitalized after ingesting fentanyl in Missouri, police say

By Nicole Sanders

    ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) — Charges were filed against two people after a 11-month-old girl overdosed on fentanyl in north St. Louis County in early August.

Destini McConnell, 21, and Jerome Jones, 22, are facing child endangering charges. Both are being held on a $100,000 bond.

On August 11, an 11-month-old girl ingested fentanyl and overdosed. Police there was a 15-minute delay between when the child was unconscious and when 911 was called.

She was hospitalized and getting treatment.

