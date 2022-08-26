High school football games canceled due to social media post, schools say

By Senait Gebregiorgis

ORLANDO, Florida (WESH) — Just as football fans were getting ready to cheer from the stands Thursday night, they received news that a social media post forced the games at Edgewater High School to be canceled.

Edgewater Football’s Facebook page sent out an update saying the game was canceled due to a “Bishop Moore [High School] social media post” from earlier in the day.

Officials say the post was “inappropriate” and was made before the freshman and junior varsity football games between the teams.

The schools did not specify what the social media post was about.

“You’re kind of frustrated about it because these are two schools on the same block and they’re probably friends – the students are probably friends,” parent Katy Ann White said.

White has a 14-year-old son who’s on Edgewater’s junior varsity football team. She was getting off work Thursday evening and was excited to watch her son play, until she received a voicemail from Edgewater’s principal.

The voicemail from principal Heather Kreider said in part: “Bishop Moore has decided to cancel today’s freshman and junior varsity football games. Please know that the safety of all students is always my top priority.”

Bishop Moore said in a Facebook post that school officials and local law enforcement are looking into the social media post.

“It’s the first game of the season and I really wanted to see my son play so it was disappointing,” White said. “As parents, as teachers and as coaches we got to take everything seriously nowadays.”

Another team was just as sad that it couldn’t cheer for the players on the football field.

“We were bummed due to the fact that the last game for our varsity girls got canceled due to the weather and then this game getting canceled,” Edgewater cheerleader Da’Miyah Jones said. “It was like back to back.”

Edgewater’s cheerleading team members say they’ve been practicing for this night all summer.

“We were really excited about it because this was going to be our first game as freshman,” Edgewater cheerleader Sapphire Marosek said. “Our coach gave us the news as soon as we got done doing a cheer so we were all really disappointed because everybody was so hyped up because we’ve been waiting for this for a while now.”

“Hopefully the next game – nothing cancels this one,” Edgewater cheerleader Ciara Cerrud said.

Both high schools say Friday’s varsity football game between their teams will still go on as scheduled.

