Is the mullet making a comeback? 11-year-old Quebec boy places in top 10 in USA Mullet

By Vanessa Lee

Click here for updates on this story

MONTREAL (CTV Network) — At 11 years old, Eli Phillips is turning heads

The soon-to-be sixth grader from Akwesasne Mohawk Territory in Quebec finished 10th in this year’s USA Mullet Championships, edging out almost 700 other kids.

He received thousands of votes from the public.

“I was really surprised. I thought it would be a fun little competition and it went viral,” says Bryce Thompson, Eli’s stepfather.

Phillips has been growing his hair since he was five, just after he started playing hockey. He says he was inspired by his favourite NHL player.

“I like Patrick Kane. I like his hair and his movements,” says Phillips.

“Ever since, he has rocked that mullet,” says Thompson.

“The day it happened, I almost started crying,” says Andi Phillips, Eli’s mother, as she laughs. “I was like ‘no, we can’t do that to him… and now look at him!”

Phillips says his hair gets a lot of attention.

“What do people say?” asked CTV National News reporter Vanessa Lee. “They like it!” Phillips replied.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Sonja Puzic