LAPD officer saves child having medical emergency at San Pedro station

By Jaysha Patel, KABC Staff

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Dramatic bodycam video shows LAPD officers help a child who was suffering a medical emergency while inside the Harbor Station.

The video from around 1:25 p.m. Tuesday shows a family waiting inside the station on a bench when suddenly the father jumps up with his child in his hands.

His son is suffering a medical emergency.

Officer Nick Ferara was meeting with a community member when he heard the parent’s call for help and sprung into action.

The officer performed life-saving measures on the child, who is expected to make a full recovery.

