Controversial funeral underway for former archbishop of Milwaukee

By Adam Rife

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — The funeral Mass for Reverend Rembert Weakland is underway inside the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist.

But the Mass is private; Tuesday afternoon the archdiocese announced it will be closed to the media.

Weakland served as archbishop of Milwaukee from 1977 to 2002; after retiring, he admitted to covering up records of clergy sexual abuse.

Survivors of the church’s sexual abuse scandal gathered outside the Mass to rail against the funeral and explain how it impacts victims of abuse.

Several told their personal stories and explained how Weakland’s handling of abusive priests impacted them.

Some held signs right outside the cathedral doors, in plain sight of the clergy and public attending the funeral, and photos of alleged abusers line a fence next door.

At one point a man walked by and yelled at the protesters, telling them to let Weakland rest in peace.

