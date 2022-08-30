EMT charged with taking photos of woman in the back of an ambulance

By WPVI Staff and Jillian Mele

BROOKHAVEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) — Police in Brookhaven Borough, Pennsylvania are investigating an alleged indecent assault that happened while a woman was being transported to an area hospital in the back of an ambulance.

According to police, the crime happened on Thursday in the 4800 block of Edgmont Avenue.

A woman reported she was receiving medical care at a facility when 911 was contacted.

The woman was reportedly in a semi-conscious state, police said.

The victim was then taken to an area hospital to receive additional care.

During the transport, it is alleged that an EMT caring for the woman in the back of the ambulance exposed the victim’s breasts and took photographs of her, police said.

The EMT has since been identified as Kevin Hakeem Pressley, 24, of Philadelphia. At the time of the incident, he was employed as an EMT by the Brookhaven Fire Company Ambulance, police said.

Pressley was arrested Saturday and is charged with indecent assault, invasion of privacy and other related crimes.

According to the criminal complaint, when investigators asked Pressley if they could search his phone for the alleged photos, Pressley made a series of disturbing statements including being involved with illegal firearms purchases.

“We all know with the gun violence in this country and in our backyard in Philadelphia, it’s concerning. I can promise you that it’s going to be looked into and we will go down every alley we have to,” said Michael Vice, Brookhaven’s chief of police.

Action News reached out to ATF, which said Pressley not been under investigation by them in Philadelphia in the past.

The Attorney General’s Office said there are no open cases involving Pressley.

Pressley’s attorney told Action News he has no comment.

Pressley is now being held at the George W. Hill Correctional Facility on a $100,000 cash bail.

Officers said Pressley worked for other medical providers in the past and other potential victims should contact the Brookhaven Brough Police Department.

“These acts betray the trust of not only the community we serve, but each and every member of this fire department and police department,” Vice said.

