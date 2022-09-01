Florida man accused of shooting, killing person at his own birthday celebration

By Katie Sivco

Click here for updates on this story

POLK COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — Over the weekend, a man in Polk County allegedly shot and killed another man while celebrating his own birthday.

Following the Aug. 27 early morning shooting, Thomas Jackson, 35, of Loughman, was arrested.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, at around 2:30 am on Saturday, deputies were called to a shooting on Meadow Green Drive in unincorporated Davenport.

Jackson was reportedly drinking while having a birthday party with his girlfriend and another couple, according to deputies. The man escorted him outside to defuse their argument when he and his girlfriend got into it.

The two women then observed Jackson standing over the victim’s body and a firearm on the ground after hearing several gunshots. While one of the women approached Jackson, the other woman raced to aid the victim.

Although Jackson allegedly told the detectives that the victim “came at him,” neither Jackson nor the victim had any visible injuries that would indicate a scuffle had taken place.

“Jackson had a post-incident wallet card which instructed him what to tell law enforcement. If he thought he could murder someone and use this as get out of jail free card, he was sadly mistaken,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Jackson allegedly had a history of displaying firearms during altercations and had been in a fight the day before, according to the sheriff’s office. In addition to being accused of fighting and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, he has also been charged with probation violation, endangering a child while impaired, and intentionally damaging a monument.

Jackson was arrested and charged with second-degree murder with a weapon.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.