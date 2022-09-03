‘He didn’t stop, he didn’t slow down,’ Portland woman asks for help and answers after hit-and-run

By Paulina Aguilar

PORTLAND Oregon (KPTV) — A woman in southeast Portland is asking the public to help look for a driver, after she was involved in a hit-and-run on Southeast Stephens Street and Southeast 122nd.

Just before 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, Jesica Brown was riding her scooter home from her job at Providence Hospital. She was crossing the street when she was suddenly struck by a vehicle.

“He didn’t stop, he didn’t slow down, he didn’t use a blinker, he just came out of nowhere, slammed right into me,” Brown said. “I remember hitting his hood and then waking up on the ground.”

Brown said she remembers hearing a man’s voice when she woke up, asking if she was okay.

“I said, ‘Am I bleeding?’ And he said ‘No,’ as I’m wiping blood off of my face.”

She was able to reach for her phone to call her boyfriend for help and that’s when she heard a vehicle take off.

The incident left her with two broken teeth, black eyes, staples in her head, bruises on her leg and lots of swelling.

Brown said she was shocked that someone would leave her. But then a neighbor showed her surveillance video which appears to show a second person at the scene.

“After seeing the video that there was a second person that left me, I couldn’t believe it,” Brown said. “I couldn’t believe that two people would do that.”

She said she feels very lucky it wasn’t worse and that the scooter saved her life.

“The impact got my scooter – broke that in half,” Brown said. “I have some of their paint on my scooter, you know. I know it was dark blue four-door.”

Brown said she is now able to walk and will soon return to work, but the incident left her frustrated and that she hopes to find answers soon.

“How would you feel if it was your wife, your sister, or your mother, anybody that you left behind? Somebody else left behind? How would you feel?”

There is the flyer in the neighborhood with a cash reward, asking anyone with any information to come forward or call Portland Police.

