‘Big part of the culture here’: 76th NC Apple Festival welcomes thousands downtown

HENDERSONVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Organizers of the annual North Carolina Apple Festival said Saturday, Sept. 3 that so far, thousands have taken to the streets of downtown Hendersonville for the event.

The 76th Annual North Carolina Apple Festival kicked off Friday, Sept. 2. More than 250,000 people are expected to attend the four-day event.

“We started with a great apple crop,” said Mark Shepherd, the first vice president of the N.C. Apple Festival. “Apples here in Henderson County; that’s a big part of the county and culture here.”

“I’ve always enjoyed it,” said Corey Justus, owner of Justus Orchard. “It’s a lot of work and hours that go into it.”

This year, 13 local orchards are attending the festival, as newcomers to the street event mix with veteran vendors.

“Last year was our first year,” said Freddie Rhodes, of Rhodes Farm.

It’s not surprising to see cider slushies at the festival or cider donuts — as both are favorites among festivalgoers.

Rhodes told News 13 he decided to bring newer creations like Apple Logs and Apple Fries — as there is no real limit to creativity!

“Anything made out of apples you can eat,” said Rhodes.

The festival allows the community to come together and celebrate the harvest season and the agricultural impact of Henderson County on the map.

“Henderson County produces 80% of the apples in North Carolina,” said Shepherd. “North Carolina is the seventh largest apple producer in the country.”

Shepherd told News 13 the event on average generates about $12 million over the course of its four-day run.

The fun continues all weekend and wraps up with the King Apple Parade on Monday, Sept. 5, at 2:30 p.m.

