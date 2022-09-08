Scammer used victim’s phone to transfer money using Venmo, Cash App

By Matthew Nuttle

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV) — Honolulu Police is warning the public about a cell phone scam coming out of the Kaneohe area.

According to police, the scammer approached the victim in Kaneohe, said they were a tourist and needed to use the victim’s phone. After the victim obliged, the scammer proceeded to transfer an undisclosed amount of money from the victim’s bank account to another account using the Venmo and Cash App.

“Do not let strangers use your cellular phone. If an emergency call needs to be made, make the call for them,” an HPD spokesperson said.

A description of the victim has not been given.

If you have been scammed or if you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call Honolulu Police CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.

