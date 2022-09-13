California community on edge after 2 female corpses found over 2 days

By Steve Large

LINDA, California (KOVR) — Two deadly discoveries two days in a row has one community on edge.

The bodies of two women were discovered in Linda, and both were found near homes in neighborhoods. One was found Thursday on the 1900 block of Linda Avenue and the other was discovered Friday on Cattail Court.

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office says they have no information the deaths are related and have not released how the women died. Still, the discoveries have people in Linda concerned for their own safety.

“Two in two days,” Daniella Shadd said.

Shadd is a mother of four and lives down the street from a walking trail where a body was found Friday.

“So now we’re all freaked out and were just locking down everything,” Shadd said.

Melissa Hill is a mother of five and lives across the street from where a woman’s body was discovered Thursday.

“It’s very very close together,” Hill said. “It’s definitely a concern for me because it’s right across the street from my house. There’s a school.”

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discoveries. Autopsies will determine the cause of death of each woman and whether either was a victim of violent crime. The questions are causing neighbor concerns.

“I don’t even want to go out by myself right now if I can help it,” Linda resident Nicole Starlin said.

Deputies are increasing patrols where the bodies were found.

“Then why would they up patrols?” Shadd said. “If it was just heat related or a drug overdose, why would you up patrols?”

Dead bodies and open-ended investigations: in Linda, it’s a concerning combination.

Deputies say they have identified one of the women and are waiting to find the next of kin before releasing the name to the public.

They said they are still trying to determine the identity of the other woman.

