Police officers save dogs from burning home

SOUTH LEBANON TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — Two South Lebanon Township police officers saved dogs from a burning home this weekend.

The fire happened on Saturday on the 200 block of South Sixth Avenue.

“When the officers arrived on scene, they observed smoke coming from the eaves of the roof and flames through an upstairs bedroom window. Uncertain if anyone was inside the home, they forced entry into the home,” a post on the police department’s Facebook page says. “Through heavy smoke conditions they found the residents were not home but rescued the homeowners’ two dogs.”

The officers who rescued the pets were Dominic Juliani and Christopher Moser.

The department has honored them for their quick actions and a “heroic rescue.”

