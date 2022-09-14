Who in Canada will have a holiday for the Queen’s funeral?

By Spencer Van Dyk

Click here for updates on this story

OTTAWA (CTV Network) — While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday and a national day of mourning as Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral takes place in the U.K., Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan later clarified the designation only applies to federal government employees.

The prime minister’s comments at a news conference Tuesday morning have prompted many to wonder whether they’ll have the day off next week, while the provinces are taking a piecemeal approach to whether schools and workplaces will be closed in their jurisdictions.

Trudeau said Monday would be a “federal holiday.” It will apply to federal government employees, but not automatically to those working in federally-regulated industries — such as banks, airlines, post offices, and Crown corporations, Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan subsequently tweeted.

“Federally regulated employers are welcome to follow suit, but they are not required to do so,” O’Regan wrote.

A news release clarified that statutory holidays can only be granted through legislation, and that provinces and territories will determine how the Day of Mourning will be observed in their regions. PROVINCES AND TERRITORIES

Quebec Premier Francois Legault told reporters Tuesday the day of the Queen’s funeral will be one of commemoration, but not a holiday in the province. He added he’ll continue campaigning before Quebecers head to the polls Oct. 3.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford also said there’ll be no holiday in his province, opting instead for a provincial “Day of Mourning,” with a moment of silence at 1 p.m.

“This will give all Ontarians an opportunity to reflect on the remarkable life of Queen Elizabeth II and her unrelenting commitment to service and duty,” he wrote in a statement. “It also allows students to be in school learning about the many contributions the Queen made to the people of Ontario, Canada, and the entire Commonwealth, as well as the accession of King Charles III.”

On the East Coast, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick will have a one-time holiday on Monday.

B.C. Premier John Horgan stated that the province will be closing public schools, post-secondary institutions and most Crown corporations on Monday to honour Queen Elizabeth II.

“Our government will follow the lead of the federal government and join with other provinces in observing the national day of mourning to mark the Queen’s funeral,” he stated in a press release.

“We encourage private-sector employers to find a way to recognize or reflect on the day in a way that is appropriate for their employees.”

Saskatchewan has confirmed that although its government proclaiming Sept. 19 a day in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, it will not be designating Monday a public statutory holiday for the province.

Manitoba will be closing non-essential government services and offices for the day on Monday, but schools and child-care facilities will remain open and function as usual.

“I encourage all Manitobans to take a moment to reflect on Her late Majesty’s special relationship with our province and her countless contributions to our country and the entire Commonwealth,” Premier Heather Stefanson said in a press release Tuesday. “Queen Elizabeth II had a remarkable reign and an unwavering commitment to service and duty. May she rest in peace.”

The release added that schools are encouraged to observe a moment of silence on Monday, and that a 21-gun salute will occur on the south grounds of the Manitoba Legislative Building at the same time as the memorial service in Ottawa.

The other provinces and territories have yet to say whether they’ll designate the day a holiday.

“We will be working with the provinces and the territories to try and see that we’re aligned on this,” Trudeau said at a news conference in New Brunswick Tuesday. “There are still a few details to be worked out, but declaring an opportunity for Canadians to mourn on Monday is going to be important.”

“So for our part, we will be letting federal employees know that Monday will be a day of mourning,” he added.

Meanwhile the Canadian Federation of Independent Business is asking the provinces not to make Monday a statutory holiday, because it would be “deeply unfair for small businesses” under such short notice.

“Small businesses are already struggling with labour shortages and requiring them to close or pay time and a half to their employees with no notice would be extremely costly or result in a day’s lost productivity,” wrote CFIB president Dan Kelly in a release issued Tuesday.

CTVNews.ca has asked the Privy Council Office whether Sept. 19 will be a recurring federal holiday, or whether it’ll be a one-off for the Queen’s state funeral and other commemorative events, and has not yet received a response.

Trudeau and Gov. Gen. Mary Simon are both set to travel to the U.K. for the funeral, but the prime minister said details of who will be joining them are still being sorted. He said the federal government has been in discussions with the government of the United Kingdom and Opposition leaders’ offices to decide who will make up the delegation of Canadian officials.

Other Commonwealth countries have already announced holidays to commemorate the Queen’s passing: the United Kingdom will have a bank holiday Monday for the funeral, marking the final day of the 10 days of mourning, and Australia and New Zealand will have public holidays on Sept. 22 and 26 respectively.

Canada is still in the midst of its official mourning period for the country’s longest-reigning monarch, with several commemorative events planned in Ottawa following the funeral on Monday. There will be an invite-only commemorative service at Christ Church Cathedral, with government officials, dignitaries and other guests, as well as a parade with the Canadian Armed Forces and the RCMP, a 96-gun salute, and a CF-18 fighter jet fly-by.

Members of Parliament will return to Ottawa ahead of schedule for a “special session” to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday, Sept. 15.

This special House of Commons recall comes ahead of the opening of the fall sitting, which has been delayed by one day, to Sept. 20 to accommodate the funeral and Canadian commemorations taking place.

With files from CTVNews.ca’s Tom Yun and Rachel Aiello

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Sonja Puzic