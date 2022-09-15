Historic Concord, Massachusetts, home on sale for first time in 300 years

By WCVB Staff

CONCORD, Massachusetts (WCVB) — For the first time in three centuries, a historic Massachusetts home with ties to the Revolutionary War is on the market.

The family that owns the deep red saltbox colonial with black shutters at 99 Sudbury Road, a local landmark in Concord, is asking for $1.695 million.

According to Wicked Local, the property was purchased by John Scotchford, one of Concord’s original settlers, in 1653. He lived there with his wife, Susanna. They sold it in January 1696 to Deacon Edward Wheeler, whose descendants would own the home for 300 years, according to the Massachusetts Historical Commission.

The next generation of the Wheeler family was Deacon David Wheeler, who was a member of the militia that fought on April 19, 1775. His son, Ephraim Wheeler, who also owned the home, was a lieutenant in the Continental Army.

During the Revolutionary War, the home was used to store tents, axes, spades and utensils, state records show.

Portions of the land were sold between 1893 and 1955, trimming the property to 0.69 acres.

The most recent owners were Betty and Richard Wheeler, who purchased the home in 1993 from a cousin. Richard Wheeler died in April 2020, and Betty Wheeler in April 2021, Wicked Local reported.

Their estate documents instructed the couple’s five children to sell the home.

Future owners will need to preserve certain elements of the home because the property is protected through Historic New England’s Preservation Easement Program. That means exterior elevations and many interior features must be maintained, but kitchen and bathroom features can be updated to meet modern needs.

Highlights of the home include original pine plank floors, original hardware, and a unique heart-shaped cutout in the framing between the entryway and the main foyer. The kitchen was last updated in the 1950s.

