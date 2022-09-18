NorCal woman hands out purses filled with hygiene essentials to Mosquito Fire victims

By AMANDA STARRANTINO

Click here for updates on this story

FORESTHILL, California (KPIX) — Hundreds of women have been lining up for purses in Placer County, handed out by one woman who is trying to make the lives of the Mosquito Fire victims a little easier.

Julie Nakayama is the founder of Julie’s Purse Project, a non-profit organization she created in 2015 to support women in times of need.

In the past week, with the Mosquito Fire forcing over 11,000 people to evacuate from their homes at a moment’s notice, Nakayama has handed out almost 300 of her purses.

“There is feminine hygiene, there is jewelry, makeup, skincare, hair ties; whatever fits in a purse,” explains Nakayama.

She has donated more than 25,000 purses across Northern California since she started her organization seven years ago. Nakayama fills them with the help of donations from the community.

For those needing assistance, Nakayama says she will continue to hand out purses throughout Placer County to fire victims as long as they need it. To find where Julie’s Purse Project will be set up, visit the organization’s Facebook page: facebook.com/juliespurseproject

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.