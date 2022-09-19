2 state troopers injured in collision following chase on Pennsylvania highway, authorities say

By CBS3 STAFF

LIMERICK, Pennsylvania (KYW) — Two state troopers were seriously injured during a chase on Route 422 near Limerick, authorities say. The troopers were chasing a U-Haul box truck allegedly involved in some recent thefts in the area on Saturday around 3 a.m.

The troopers were called to respond to a U-Haul truck that had just failed to stop for local police.

Authorities also said the troopers were advised that the truck had been involved in some recent thefts.

As troopers located the truck on the westbound side of Route 422, they attempted to stop the vehicle.

The driver of the U-Haul truck failed to stop and the troopers initiated a stopping maneuver causing a collision between the truck, the trooper’s vehicle and a dump truck.

Three suspects attempted to flee from the U-Haul truck but were later apprehended, police say.

Authorities tell CBS3 that the two troopers received serious injuries as a result of the incident and were transported to Paoli Hospital. No word on their current condition.

The operator of the U-Haul truck was charged with fleeing & eluding, recklessly endangering another person, aggravated assault and related charges, police say.

No word on the charges against the other two people arrested.

