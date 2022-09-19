Northern Californians prepare for first rain of the season

By Erin Heft

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — Rain in the mid-September forecast had many Californians preparing for the change of the seasons.

The last time Sacramento saw significant rainfall was Dec 13, 2021, and the last recordable rain in Sacramento was June 5, with .15 of an inch, according to the National Weather Service.

Ahead of the current weather, people were seen across the region blowing leaves off their roofs, cleaning out rain gutters, and placing tarps around their homes.

The cool temperatures and drizzling weather will be a welcomed change for many after record-breaking heat shocked the region earlier in the month.

“Before the first storm comes do you want to get those leaves out of the gutter… I was tired of that 115-degree. It’s terrible but this [weather] is great I love it,” said Brian Manning, while cleaning his gutters.

“Because there’s rain predicted and our windshield wipers were probably about two years old, it’s time to change them,” said Mike Handel while changing windshield wipers on his truck.

The rare September rainfall expected on and off Sunday is also expected to stretch through Monday with the chance of thunderstorms.

Longer than usual commutes and slick roadways should be anticipated on Monday morning.

